Ryan Dorsey remembers Naya Rivera on Mother's Day

Ryan Dorsey has paid tribute to the late Naya Rivera on the first Mother's Day without her.
The 37-year-old actor - who shared son Josey, five, with the late actress - left a poignant message online for the 'Glee' star, who tragically died in a boating accident last year.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday (09.05.21), he wrote: "We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy ... #mothersday (sic)"
It comes after Ryan praised his son as "so strong, so brave, and so kind" following Naya's tragic death.
Posting a picture of Josey decked out in merchandise from the North Carolina Panthers NFL team, he wrote: "#throwbackthursday ! Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it. This little boy ... man ... I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old.
"Without even fully realising it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience. You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do. To everyone that had a tough 2020 ... you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency ... I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is. All the [love]. #keeppounding (sic)"
