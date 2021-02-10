Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete Wrexham deal

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed their purchase of Wrexham Football Club.
The 'Deadpool' actor and the 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator have taken over the sports team from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST), months after the bid was approved by fans and as part of their ownership, they have invested £2 million into the National League club .
The WST said the funds have been made available immediately and "first-team player identification will be a priority", though money will also be invested into their women's programme, community projects and improvements at the Racehourse Ground, where the Welsh club play their home games.
Ryan and Rob paid tribute to the WST - who had owned the club for almost 10 years - and vowed to "make a positive difference" to the club and the local area with their purchase.
They said in a statement: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.
"Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.
"Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."
The fans' organisation have urged the rest of their supporters to back the new owners.
They said in a statement: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Wrexham AFC to RR McReynolds LLC.
"Wrexham Supporters Trust now enters a new chapter, with thought required on the direction we take.
"We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of."
The club have also shared the new owners' "mission statement".
A post on Twitter read: "Invest in a permanent training facility.
"Explore the renovation of the Racecourse Ground.
"Always beat Chester."
In response to their new purchase, both stars have changed their names on Twitter, with Ryan now known as Wryan and Rob as Wrob.
