Ryan Reynolds lands Snapchat series Ryan Doesn't Know

Ryan Reynolds has landed his own Snapchat series, 'Ryan Doesn't Know'.
The 'Deadpool' star's Snap Original 12-parter - which will air on the social media platform's Discover feature - will see the actor learn some new skills, from floral sculpting to manning a chainsaw.
In the trailer, the 44-year-old star pokes fun at himself and jokes that he's doing the series to prove he's a "less boring husband and father".
Ryan - who has daughters James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 15 months, with spouse Blake Lively - quipped: "You could fill a gymnasium with the things I don't know. In the hopes of becoming a less boring husband and father, I'm meeting up with talented new artists to learn a little about a lot of new things."
The premise for the show is as follows: "He’ll be joined by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields. He’ll speak with incredibly talented experts to collaborate and try his hand at their honed craft. Throughout the series, Ryan will chip away at ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, have a go at visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, learn floral sculpting from creative designer Aurea Molaei, attempt axe throwing and so much more!”
'Ryan Doesn't Know' launches on Saturday (30.01.21).
Meanwhile, Ryan previously joked that he's both loved and hated spending more time with his family in quarantine.
Speaking in November, he said: "I am not living paycheque to paycheque like so many people across the country are and the world but you know for me, the best - I would say obviously is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back ... If I'm to pick the worst thing, it's probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back."
