Ryan Reynolds' purchase of Wrexham AFC to become documentary series

Ryan Reynolds’ purchase of Wrexham AFC is set to become the subject of a new documentary series.
The ‘Deadpool’ star teamed up with Rob McElhenney to become the new co-owners of the Welsh football team earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed FX are working on a documentary series about the acquisition.
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will follow the two actors in their mission to buy out the football club, as well as the lives of the residents of the small town in Wales where the club is based.
FX have already ordered two seasons of the documentary, which will be produced by Broadwalk Pictures.
Ryan and Rob, both 44, will serve as executive producers alongside Nick Frenkel and John Henion.
A premiere date for the series has not yet be announced.
Ryan and Rob completed their takeover of Wrexham in February.
In a joint statement, they said at the time: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.
"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."
Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed he’s never actually met Rob in person, as they had all their meetings over Zoom calls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: "We’ve never met, which is the weirdest thing, because we Zoom and text every day. We’re kinda like work spouses - everything we’ve done has happened during the pandemic.
"Rob was somebody I had always admired, because he’s an engine of creativity. Then I saw 'The Dance', and I couldn’t not reach out. Like a classic fanboy, I DM’d him just to say how much I admire him, and I sent him a case of Aviation Gin, because I’m nothing if not a pusher."
