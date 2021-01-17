Ryan Reynolds sends sweet message to 11-year-old fan battling cancer

Ryan Reynolds is sending “tons of love and strength” to a young fan with cancer.
The ‘Deadpool’ star recorded a personal message for 11-year-old Brody Dery, after hearing about his battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn's disease.
In the video, which was shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Ryan said: "Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got.
"Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job.
"So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye.”
And Brody’s mother, Randi Dery, has revealed her young son couldn’t be happier following the 44-year-old actor’s kind gesture.
She told CTV News: "He keeps saying, 'I feel special – I feel like I'm the movie star’.”
Brody was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and his mother had to leave her job to take care of him as his condition worsened.
Randi explained that things have been especially hard amid the coronavirus pandemic as their family repeatedly makes the nine-hour trip to and from Vancouver for Brody's treatments.
She added: "He's definitely a trooper. He's a good kid and I'm proud of him. Brody finds the funny in everything. He can see everything on the brighter side.
“When we're having a hard day, we love watching ‘Deadpool’. The humour of those movies brings out the best of Brody."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.