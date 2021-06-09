Ryan Reynolds shares The Vasectomy cocktail for Father's Day

Ryan Reynolds has shared his new alcoholic beverage called The Vasectomy.
The 'Deadpool' star has unveiled a new recipe using his very own Aviation Gin for the "mother of all cocktails" ahead of Father's Day on June 20.
In a tongue-in-cheek promo video shared on Twitter, the Canadian actor said: "It's Father's Day, but if you don't mind we're going to celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, The Vasectomy ... let me show you how to make it."
He captioned the clip: "This Father’s Day, follow the procedure below to enjoy a refreshing @AviationGin cocktail I’ve dubbed ’THE VASECTOMY’ for no reason in particular."
The concoction is made up of an ounce of cranberry juice, three-ounces of tonic, a splash of lemon juice, and a measure of the Aviation American Gin.
As he tested out the drink, he joked: "Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood.
"A little something I call The Vasectomy for no f***** reason at all."
Last year, the 44-year-old star hilariously launched a "homeschool edition" of the Aviation Gin.
When parents were having to help educate their children from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and to assist them through the stresses of teaching, Ryan's popular gin brand dropped a special homeschool edition bottle.
In a video marketing the alcoholic drink, the father-of-three - who has James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 12 months, with wife Blake Lively - said: "It's back-to-school time, which this year has a whole new meaning. That's why today I'm introducing Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition. It's just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces.
"It can help with a variety of subjects: fourth-grade geography, whatever the f*** new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.
"Middle school is the f****** worst."
Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition is the same as the standard Aviation American Gin, but comes in a super sized 1.75-litre bottle.
