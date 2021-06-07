Ryan Reynolds spoke up about anxiety battle for his three girls

Ryan Reynolds says he openly discussed his battle with anxiety for his daughters.
The 'Deadpool' star previously revealed he has "issues" with anxiety and gets "pretty depressed".
And the 44-year-old actor has insisted it's his responsibility to show his brood - James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, who was born in October 2019 - that there is a "space" to be "anxious, sad and angry".
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviours and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things."
On the importance of not staying silent about mental health, the father-of-three added: "So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free."
In 2018, Ryan revealed he needs to exercise every day in order to get rid of his "demons" otherwise he starts to feel "a little bummed".
He admitted: "I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that.
"[I exercise every day] otherwise, I start to get a little bummed.
"For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."
But Ryan credits his anxiety with fuelling his creativity.
He said: "I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage."
The 'Proposal' star has felt "twitchy" with anxiety since he was a child, which is partly due to the "complicated" and "fractured" relationship he had with his late father, who he described as "a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine".
He said: "My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us.
"This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways."
