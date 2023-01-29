Ryan Reynolds: Wrexham adventure is greatest experience of my life

Ryan Reynolds has described his involvement with Wrexham as the "greatest experience" of his life.

The 'Deadpool' star and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the National League club in 2020 and he spoke of his passion for the venture as the non-league team held favourites Sheffield United to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (29.01.23).

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.