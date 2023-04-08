S Club 7’s reunion ‘going ahead in tribute to Paul Cattermole’

S Club 7’s reunion is reportedly set to go ahead in tribute to Paul Cattermole.

A music insider said the group – Hannah Spearitt, 42, Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Jo O'Meara, 43, and 41-year-old Bradley McIntosh – are planning to continue with the gigs Paul was said to be looking forward to before he was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6 April.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

