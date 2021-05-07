Sacha Baron Cohen receiving Comedic Genius Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen will be honoured with the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The 'Borat' actor is set to become only the fourth-ever recipient of the prize, as he follows on from Will Ferrell (2013), Kevin Hart (2015) and Melissa McCarthy (2016).
MTV chose Sacha for the award because they wanted to honour "an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large".
The 'Bruno' star will be recognised on May 16, while he is also nominated in three categories at the ceremony, which will be held at the Palladium in Los Angeles
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' is in the running for best movie, while he and co-star Maria Bakalova have been listed for best duo.
The 49-year-old star is also on the shortlist for best performance in a movie for his role in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.
Besides 'Borat' and its sequel, Sacha has also delighted fans with turns in the likes of 'Da Ali G Show', 'Bruno' and 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby'.
The main ceremony will be hosted by Leslie Jones as MTV celebrates the biggest moments in film and television over the past year.
The following night, Nikki Glaser will host the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which will honour the best in reality TV.
Meanwhile, Disney+ series 'WandaVision' - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - leads the list of nominees with five nods in total, including Best Show, Best Hero, Best Performance In A Show, Best Villain and Best Fight.
Elsewhere, 'Emily in Paris', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and 'The Boys' have all received three nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' is competing in the categories of Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host.
What's more, the UK edition of the show - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' - is in contention to win the Best International Reality Series gong.
Other contenders for the coveted accolade include 'Love Island', 'Acapulco Shore', and 'Geordie Shore'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.