Salma Hayek's husband joked she 'landed' him because she's not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she "landed" him as a husband because she "doesn't care" about fashion.
The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering - which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent - and the 'House of Gucci' actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
However, Salma insisted fashion has never been a "priority" for her and Pinault quipped that's the reason he chose her as a wife.
The 'Like a Boss' star - who tied the knot with the French mogul on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris - said of her other half: "We understand each other really well.
"I'm lucky, and it makes my life easier, but it was never a priority for me.
"One friend said, 'I cannot believe that out of all of us, the one who cares the least about fashion is the one who landed that guy!' So I told my husband this. He laughed and said, 'That's why you landed me.'"
Meanwhile, Salma has penned a script for an important movie despite being "highly dyslexic".
The 54-year-old actress - who has daughter Valentina, 13, with Pinault - has teased she's working on a top secret project which she felt she needed to write herself because of its "personal" and "complicated" nature, but it's challenging for her as a non-writer and having the reading disorder to contend with.
She spilled: "I shouldn't be telling you this.
"I'm highly dyslexic.
"English is my second language, and I'm not a good writer. But this was too personal and too complicated for me to find a writer to do it, so I had to write it myself."
What's more, it's going to be an expensive flick to make.
She added to InStyle: "It's a completely original script, and I emphasise 'original.' The problem is, it's not a cheap movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.