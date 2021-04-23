Sam Smith refers to gender identity with new tattoo

Sam Smith has referred to their gender identity with their new tattoo.
The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker - who announced two years ago that they were non-binary and wanted to use the they / them pronouns - appeared to reference their identity with their new inking.
The tattoo, shared online by The London Social Tattoo Shop, shows a short-haired person in just their underwear looking into the mirror wearing high heels.
They captioned it: "ICON @samsmith Thanks for getting tattooed (sic)"
Sam had previously admitted they have "always been non-binary".
They said: "I always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind ... I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum ...
"Yes, I have always been non-binary, I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen. This is a way that I can live, where if I tell people this is how I feel and this is how I like to be treated, life is easier."
And the 28-year-old singer is glad they have changed their pronouns as it has allowed them to feel "completely like themselves" and "enjoy" their life.
They added: "I've always felt the way I’ve felt. It wasn’t a new feeling, it was just the discovery of a language and a community of people that felt the same way. It’s been lovely. It’s been a process of feeling heard and seen — that there is a space that I can live in and enjoy my life in and feel completely like myself, and be treated as such. I think that’s the difference with the pronouns."
