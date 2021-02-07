Sam Smith slid into Curtis Pritchard’s DMs.
The ‘Writing’s On the Wall’ hitmaker sent a private social media message to the ‘Love Island’ hunk but the 24-year-old star refused to reveal what his famous admirer said.
Asked if he’d had many DMs from famous people, Curtis said: “I don’t normally read my DMs but I’d say the most famous person is Sam Smith – I can’t divulge what they said.”
Though he doesn’t check his DMs, Curtis does see the flirty comments fans leave on his Instagram page.
He said: “I get comments on Instagram asking, ‘Can I be your half-girlfriend?’ Or asking me to make them coffee in the morning – that one always comes up.”
Curtis appears on the new series of ‘Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion’ and he admitted he’s learned a lot about himself from doing the show.
He said: “I don’t want to use the word ‘broken’, but when I came in, I wasn’t as confident as when I left.
“I didn’t back myself.
“But I really opened up to the agents and got everything off my chest and now I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.
“The main thing I learned was to respect myself.”
It seems the other housemates on the show will have enjoyed living with Curtis.
Asked if he upheld his ‘Love Island’ coffee duties, he told heat magazine: “I did. And I actually steamed most people’s clothes and did a lot of cleaning. I was giving a lot!”
