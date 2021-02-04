Samantha Barks gets engaged

Samantha Barks has got engaged.
The 'Les Miserables' actress is set to marry Broadway star Alex Michael Stoll - who she met when they starred in the 'Pretty Woman' stage musical together - after he recently popped the question.
The 30-year-old star took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with fans and gave them a glimpse of her ring.
Alongside a photo of herself and Alex, she wrote: "Like Beyoncé… but with an F [ring and heart emojis]."
Continuing the Beyonce reference, Alex replied with a line from her hit 'Single Ladies'.
He commented: "If you like it... then you should put a ring on it."
Alex shared a photo of the proposal - in which he was on one knee on a snow-dusted stone bridge - on his own account.
He captioned the post: “One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe [heart emoji].(sic)"
Samantha is best known for her role as Éponine in the London production of 'Les Misérables', which she reprised in the 2012 Oscar-winning movie of the same name.
In 2019, she was cast as Elsa in the West End production of 'Frozen' but the coronavirus pandemic has caused the musical's opening to be postponed.
Bookings were recently halted and those who had already bought tickets to see the show in April or May have had them moved to an as-yet confirmed later date.
While a new opening date is yet to be confirmed, production chiefs said: "We cannot wait to share this magical production with you at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane as soon as possible."
