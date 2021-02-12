Samie Santa is obsessed with cosmetic surgery

Samie Santa has undergone 18 cosmetic surgery procedures - but still wants more.
The influencer has got herself into debt having splurged almost $670,000 travelling the world to change her appearance and isn't concerned about plunging herself into further financial difficulties in her quest for perfection.
Samie - who has 24.4k followers on Instagram - had her first surgery, rhinoplasty, in her native Spain when she was 24 years old, and from then, she has visited 10 different countries and experienced varying results.
Her first stop was for liposuction in Colombia, and she has also had dental veneers fitted in Dubai and had hair transplants and eyebrow treatments in Turkey.
In 2019 she had a canthopexy - which is also known as a cat eye lift and involves a surgical tightening of the outer corner of the eye - a brow lift, and cheek lift in Istanbul.
And over the last year, she was back in Turkey for another rhinoplasty, a lip lift and two vaginal surgeries, a vaginoplasty and a labiaplasty, as well as a second boob job to change her implants, and a third Brazilian butt lift in Colombia.
Samie - who loves changing her look so people don't recognise her - said: "After my first surgery, I couldn’t stop changing parts of my body that I thought could be improved; I began to become very passionate of the scalpel."
