Samuel L. Jackson has no issue watching his own films as he names his top five

Samuel L. Jackson has no problem watching his own movies.
The 72-year-old actor - who has appeared in the likes of 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Jurassic Park' as well as big screen franchises such as 'Star Wars' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe - insisted any actors claiming they hate seeing themselves on screen are lying.
Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: "Some actors lie to you about that. They watch their movies. It’s a ‘watch me’ business, that’s why we’re here.
"If I’m channel surfing and I haven’t found anything I want to watch, or not specifically looking for something, and I pass something I’m in, I stop and watch it.”
The talk show host then asked Jackson to name his top five movies he's been in, which ended up being 'The Long Kiss Goodnight', 'A Time To Kill', 'Jackie Brown', 'The Red Violin' and 'One Eight Seven'.
The star even threw out his overall list too, name dropping 'The Raid', 'The Godfather', 'Hard Boiled', 'Hoodlum' and 'The Berlin File'.
In 'A Time To Kill', Jackson played Carl Lee Hailey, who is on trial after he shoots and kills two white men who were arrested after abducting, raping, and beating his 10-year-old daughter Tonya.
Matthew McConaughey appeared as lawyer Jack Brigance in the 1996 courtroom crime drama, and it was recently revealed the 51-year-old actor is set to reprise his role in an upcoming limited series for HBO.
Whereas the original film was based on John Grisham’s 1989 novel 'A Time To Kill', the TV show will draw on his follow-up 'A Time For Mercy'.
Matthew will play Brigance at an older stage of his life, and the series will see him defend a teenage boy who killed a sheriff's deputy in their Mississippi hometown.
Whilst many in the town want the boy to get the death penalty, Jake digs into the details of the case and finds there's much more to the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.