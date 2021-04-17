Sandra Oh calls police after $150k of jewellery goes missing

Sandra Oh called the police after $150,000 of jewellery went missing - only to find it again.
The 'Killing Eve' star reportedly returned to the Los Angeles property after a few months of not being there and couldn't locate a sizeable amount of jewellery, prompting her to call the police.
There were no signs of forced entry at the house but people had been in and out the property whilst she was away and Los Angeles Police Department had started investigating, TMZ reports.
However, Sandra called the police soon after to reveal she had retrieved the items, but it was not revealed whether they were returned or she just found them again.
Meanwhile, Sandra previously admitted she found it "challenging to stay creative" during the coronavirus pandemic and she had been meditating multiple times a day to keep her feelings of anxiety at bay.
She said: "I have found it quite challenging to stay creative actually. I have a meditation practice and I have been leaning heavily into it because I do feel the anxiety is very high. I feel like my need to sit and meditate is very strong. For that reason, I sit and meditate a couple of times a day.
"When it comes to anxiety, it's been very interesting. The one way I've been dealing with the coronavirus crisis is through Zoom. I am also the Zoom organiser for all these groups, including for my theatre class. I went to the National Theatre School in Montreal. I graduated in 1993. Recently, a bunch of us were texting but now we have a cocktail every Friday. In our first Zoom, many of us had not seen each other in 27 years. So it was great to go back and say hi to people."
