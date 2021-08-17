Sarah Ferguson: Queen Elizabeth is the person who believes in me

Sarah Ferguson has hailed her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, as the “person who believes in me".
Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew - with whom she has daughters Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31 - in 1996, the 61-year-old author says the British monarch has remained a mother-like figure and "mentor" to her.
During an appearance on the 'Tea With Twiggy' podcast, she said: “I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother."
Sarah, Duchess of York also praised the 95-year-old royal for being so "forgiving and "generous" and admitted she "admires" how "modern" she is.
She added: “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous and kind. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour. A huge honour. Makes me want to cry.”
Sarah praising Her Majesty comes after she recently praised Andrew, also 61, for being a wonderful grandfather.
The royal - who lives with her former lover at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England - loves seeing the prince with their five-month-old grandson August, who is the son of their daughter Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, because he's in his element.
She said earlier this month: "The pandemic has been extraordinary for everybody, it’s been so challenging. But I think Prince Andrew is such a good man, he’s a thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man, he’s a really good father... We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why the girls are very solid and [have their] feet on the ground.
"But now, as a grandfather, he’s really good. He can go for hours talking about football and all those sorts of things. And I’m like, ‘Ok, off you go.’
"It’s a joy to see him really shine as a grandfather. I think it’s very important, family unity - communicate, compromise, compassion. Those are the three Cs that are essential… Life is about yourself and being able to have team spirit.
"Say what you feel - communicate, compromise and then compassion, let’s go forward."
Sarah is set to become a grandmother for the second time later this year as her daughter Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child.
