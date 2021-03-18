Sarah Harding 'can't believe' she has her own book

Sarah Harding "can’t believe" she got to write her own book.
The Girls Aloud star - who is battling breast cancer, which has spread to other parts of her body - released her biography, 'Hear Me Out', on Thursday (18.03.21) and admits she can't believe her "dream" has come true.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I can’t thank everyone enough for all the kind and loving messages that I’ve received since the weekend. It means so much to me and to my mum. Today’s a special day because it’s publication day for Hear Me Out. At last. I actually can’t believe I’ve done it! What started out a dream idea last summer is now a reality. I hope you enjoy reading my story ... Sending lots of love as always, S x (sic)"
In her book, Sarah explained how she couldn't "look at herself in the mirror any more" after her mastectomy.
She said: "Now there’s just a bunch of stitches where my breast used to be. As much as I know it had to happen and I want to be brave, I can’t look at myself in the mirror any more. I can’t face it.
"On top of everything else, I just don’t look like me any more. I don’t recognise myself. It’s very hard to wake up every morning knowing that a part of me is missing; that part of my womanhood is gone. The loss of it breaks my heart. Some women can have reconstruction, but I know I’d just end up back in intensive care because I’m too ill. I suppose it had crossed my mind at one point, the idea of reconstruction, but now I have to be realistic. I have to let go."
And the 39-year-old singer admits she "screamed the place down" when she woke up after the surgery and felt lucky her mother was there to be with her.
Writing in her memoir, she explained: "The mastectomy was something I’d hoped wouldn’t have to happen, but looking back, I suppose it was inevitable. I remember the surgeons saying they would make a drawing of what parts of my breast needed to be taken away, and it was virtually all of it. They also took a skin graft from my back, somehow managing to work around my tattoos. Coming round from that operation was one of the worst moments of my life. I’m so grateful that Mum was there waiting for me because when I woke up I screamed the place down."
