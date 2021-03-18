Sarah Harding: I want my gravestone to read 'FFS'

Sarah Harding wants the epitaph on her grave to say “FFS”.
The 39-year-old singer is currently battling breast cancer - which has spread to other parts of her body including her spine - and has said she “keeps thinking about funerals” lately and has thought long and hard about what she’d like her own ceremony to look like.
Sarah joked she wants her epitaph to read “FFS” – which is an abbreviation for “for f**** sake” – because that’s been her “most used phrase” throughout her health battle.
Writing in her memoir, ‘Hear Me Out’, she said: “I keep thinking about funerals at the moment. It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to at this stage - cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of send-off I’d like and how it would all go.
“I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking ‘FFS’ might be a good one. It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another. ‘For f**** sake!’ ”
The Girls Aloud star also revealed her plans for a legacy which would help to raise money for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and The Christie Charitable Fund, which provides enhanced services for the Christie cancer hospital in Manchester.
She added: “What I’d really love is to put on some sort of charity gala or big fundraising event by way of a massive thank you.
“Even if I’m not around to see an event through, I need to let the people there know how grateful I am to them for all they’ve done for me.”
The news comes after Sarah recently revealed Christmas 2020 could be her last, because the spreading of her cancer now means the illness is terminal.
She said: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.
"I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things."
