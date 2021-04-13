Sarah Harding takes cannabis oil to ease pain from cancer

Sarah Harding is taking cannabis oil to ease her pain amid her battle with cancer.
The Girls Aloud singer has advanced breast cancer – which has spread to other parts of her body including her spine – and is hoping that using cannabis oil will help to alleviate some of the pain she is feeling throughout her body.
Sarah was encouraged to try the oil by her friend Duncan James, after he used it to cure the pain of spending days wearing heels for his role in ‘Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert’.
Writing in her memoir, ‘Hear Me Out’, she said: "He’d used it after he suffered a massive back injury, while he was doing drag and wearing heels in Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert.
"I figured that if it was something that could help Duncan in that situation, then I should definitely give it a go."
Sarah was diagnosed with cancer last summer, and recently said Christmas 2020 was likely to be her last after doctors told her that her cancer is terminal.
She said: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.
"I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things."
Sarah added that spending time with her mother and her friends is her priority and she would love to have a huge party to say goodbye to her loved ones before she dies.
She said: "Right now, I’m trying to find joy whenever and however I can. It’s definitely spending quality time with Mum and seeing my friends whenever I can. Life has got so much smaller, and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still in there somewhere too, trust me.
"I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f*** off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye."
