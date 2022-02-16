Sarah Jessica Parker on Why Carrie Was Slow Calling 911 After Mr Big Heart Attack

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) death on HBO Max‘s And Just Like That… and why her character didn’t immediately call 911.
Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Parker responded to host Andy Cohen‘s question about why her character, Carrie Bradshaw, didn’t instantly call for help after finding her husband unresponsive. The scene in question happened in the premiere of the Sex and the City spinoff, which saw Mr. Big suffer a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.
“I always think of that particular moment, as there have been a few in the show in its previous title, that it’s suspended animation,” she explained. “It’s this moment where everything stops, and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife.”
Expanding further, Parker said, “In my head, [Carrie] struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive. And then she, you know, came to her senses — I’m gonna say after about two to three seconds … And then, of course, she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals.”
The Golden Globe-winning actress also touched on Kim Cattrall‘s absence from the HBO Max series, noting that Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones is still present. Carrie and Samantha shared text messages throughout the season, though Samantha herself was never seen on screen.
“Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be,” Parker stated.
She continued, “I thought that in typical [executive producer] Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect, and love and affection for that character. And I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it’s too painful.”
