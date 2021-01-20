Sarah Michelle Gellar channels Buffy The Vampire Slayer for message of hope

Sarah Michelle Gellar has urged people to "be brave" and "live" to honor Buffy Summers' 40th birthday.
The former 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' actress - who played the iconic role in Joss Whedon's classic series - paid tribute to her alter ego on Tuesday (01.19.21) on the character's special day, which was celebrated on the show.
She wrote on Instagram: "I just realized that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday. I can’t even believe that.
"She taught that the the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honor let’s all be brave. Live.
"This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely. #happybirthdaybuffy #buffy40 (sic)"
Last year, the 43-year-old star revealed she had been watching the classic show with her 11-year-old daughter Charlotte - who she has with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - who had been keen to see the programme which propelled her to fame.
She said: "My daughter has been asking about it for a while.
"I haven't watched it in years, so I had to ask a couple of my friends, who remember stuff better than I do, whether she would be ready for it.
"We felt the high school years were appropriate but I don't think she's ready for the rest of it yet.
"So we'll see how well she takes it when she finds out she's going to have to wait for the rest. I'm not sure how well that's going to go down."
And Sarah - who also has seven-year-old son Rocky with her spouse - admitted re-watching the show had given her a new appreciation for the cult classic.
She said: "I'm so proud of it. What's amazing about the show is that it takes some distance from it to really understand the impact that it had. Watching it again now, I realize just how relevant it still is and how ahead of its time it was."
