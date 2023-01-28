Sarah Michelle Gellar had 'so many car accidents' while driving to the set of Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar had "so many car accidents" while driving to the set of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

The 45-year-old actress starred in the title role of the 1990s sci-fi series but explained that because she was very tired during the shooting process, she eventually needed a driver to take her to and from the set and tries to do the same for her own cast now she is the producer of Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack.'

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

