Sarah Michelle Gellar had "so many car accidents" while driving to the set of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'
The 45-year-old actress starred in the title role of the 1990s sci-fi series but explained that because she was very tired during the shooting process, she eventually needed a driver to take her to and from the set and tries to do the same for her own cast now she is the producer of Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack.'
She said: "You shouldn’t drive if you’re tired. Do you know how many car accidents I had on Buffy before they got me a driver? But the crew doesn’t get that. As a producer now, I can get them an Uber. On 'Wolf Pack', every Friday we have a truck come to pick up the crew. We also remember to say thank you – just a thanks for a hard week of work. These aren’t huge things, but they’re things that so often get overlooked."
The 'Scooby-Doo' star went on to explain that there is a stigma which causes certain members of the production crew that can be regarded as "below-the-line" but insisted that everyone is needed on set so that the job can be done.
She told The Independent: "There’s this notion that there are ‘above-the-line’ and ‘below-the-line’ employees – the cast and then the crew. But why? Without the below-the-line, the above-the-line can’t do their jobs. We’re all in the same house. And that’s the world I want to create, and the world I want to live in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.