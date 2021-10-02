‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, Tony Bennett on ’60 Minutes,’ No Vacation for ‘Grantchester,’ Beyond ‘Walking Dead’
Back for its 47th season of late-night sketch comedy and music, Saturday Night Live welcomes Owen Wilson for the first of four consecutive live shows. A strong lineup for 60 Minutes includes an interview with a Facebook whistleblower and a profile of Tony Bennett, still singing at 95 despite his Alzheimer’s condition. Masterpiece’s period mystery Grantchester returns for a sixth season. As The Walking Dead nears the end of the first part of its final season, the World Beyond spinoff returns for its second and final round.

