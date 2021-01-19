Saved by the Bell reboot renewed for second season

The 'Saved by the Bell' reboot has been renewed for a second season.
The series - which stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris - has been given another run of episodes after a successful first season, with its creators hoping for it to be on screens for many years to come.
Tracey Wigfield, who is writer and executive producer of the series, said of the exciting news: "I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."
Whilst Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: "'Saved by the Bell’ brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages. Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humour and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season."
The series follows Zack Morris, who is a Californian governor, as he closes a number of underfunded schools and suggests transferring the students to Bayside High, which is much more well-funded.
Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added: "We are immensely proud of Tracey’s innovative reimagining of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for a new generation."The stories told in Season 1 are both authentic and meaningful, and are elevated by outstanding performances from our cast. We are grateful to our partners at Peacock and the fans for their continued support of the series. We can’t wait to be back next semester at Bayside High – a place where all are welcome!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.