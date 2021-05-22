Saweetie hopes to inspire change

Saweetie is determined to use her platform to "make a change".
The 27-year-old rap star has shot to fame over recent years, and she's eager to use her profile to help her community.
Saweetie - whose mother is Filipina-Chinese and her father is African American - shared: "The more we stand together and the more we continue to just educate those who may not know what we go through, we will continue to make a change.
"And I was actually inspired during quarantine to found my own non-profit organisation called the Ice Baby Foundation. And my grandmother is actually the president.
"So, I think that it's important for me to use my platform and my voice to help and make a change in my communities …The foundation will focus on financial literacy, education, single mothers, and healthy break-ups and low-income communities."
Saweetie also observed that the African American community influences various musical genres.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I felt like black music symbolises culture. I feel like we're still influential.
"And beyond hip-hop and beyond rap, you see black music in rock, you see black music in pop, in R&B. So, I just think it goes to show how talented we are as people."
Meanwhile, the chart-topping rap star explained that her single 'Fast (Motion)' is a "homage" to athletes.
Speaking about the track, she shared: "I grew up as an athlete and I wanted to pay homage and it's an ode to all my female, even male, athletes out there who want to win, who are in competition with themselves and who work hard every day. Who just, 'Rule No. 1, never be No. 2.'
"So, I think that I just wanted to create a soundtrack for all my athletes out there."
