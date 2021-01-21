Saweetie: I want to become a billionaire

Saweetie dreams of making the Forbes billionaire list.
The 27-year-old rap star has revealed she one day hopes to close a $1 billion deal while flying onboard her private jet.
She shared: "I want to close a $1 billion deal in the air. If I can make the Forbes billionaire list - that’s when I feel like I made it."
Saweetie also fantasises about dining onboard her jet with her boyfriend, Quavo, of Migos.
The rapper told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "What would really turn me on, on my jet with Quavo, would involve a lot of food.
"He would feed me oysters, crawfish, macaroni and cheese, greens, Filipino food, I mean … whatever I’m in a mood for that day - you just never know!"
By contrast, Saweetie feels like Quavo's onboard order wouldn't be quite so extravagant.
The 'My Type' hitmaker said: "What I will feed Quavo … he loves my pasta, so I would cook some seafood pasta and serve him some veggies on the side."
Meanwhile, Saweetie also stressed the importance of having "healthy bowel movements".
The music star confessed: "I take ginger shots every morning and I take vitamins. I just feel like a certain type of cleanliness.
"People don’t talk about it - but let’s talk about it - healthy bowel movements are really important. You got to get that thing flowing."
The celebrity duo have been dating for two years, but Saweetie was initially reluctant to use the toilet at Quavo's house.
She explained: "I’m comfortable now, but I would just say, ‘You better not go in that bathroom.’ That’s what I’ll tell him. I just got tired of trying to hide it.
"I think we all get to that point when it comes to your boyfriend. But now I’m very discreet about it.
"I mean I’m not trying to go all the way out. I just make sure it is still lovely in there afterwards."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.