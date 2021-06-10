Saweetie: I won't compromise my morals

Saweetie refuses to dilute her "morals" in search of money.
The 27-year-old rapper has achieved fame and success in recent years, but she's never allowed herself to compromise her morals and her values en route to stardom.
She shared: "When you are a young woman in LA, sometimes you're put in situations that can help you financially but will take a jab at your soul, your body. I remember basically just having the opportunity to get some money, but in doing so I would have violated my morals and my values.
"I was broke but I was like, I will never do anything to disrespect myself ... no matter how desperate I get."
Although the 'My Type' hitmaker refused to reveal the specific details of the story, she explained that it proved a wider point.
She told Teen Vogue: "That's a story within itself, but I think it was a moment where I was like, it's okay. You'll eventually get what you want out of life as long as you're praying and working hard."
Saweetie recently moved into a new property and she's currently feeling very optimistic about the future.
She said: "I just got a new place. I feel refreshed. I feel like it’s a new chapter. I just want to be a good person and help people while being a pretty a** b****."
Meanwhile, Saweetie previously observed that "black music symbolises culture".
The rap star - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - explained: "I feel like we're still influential. And beyond hip-hop and beyond rap, you see black music in rock, you see black music in pop, in R&B. So, I just think it goes to show how talented we are as people."
