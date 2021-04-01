Saweetie: There were too many hurdles for me and Quavo

Saweetie says there were “too many hurdles to overcome” in her relationship with Quavo.
The 27-year-old rapper recently split from the Migos star, and has spoken out after a video surfaced which showed the pair in what seemed to be a physical altercation in an elevator at her LA apartment last year.
Saweetie insisted the former couple “reconciled” after the incident and “moved past this particular disagreement”, but ended up splitting a few months later due to other problems with their relationship.
In a statement, she said: "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."
Saweetie confirmed her breakup in a Twitter post last month, where she seemingly suggested Quavo was unfaithful to her.
It read: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."
And Quavo later responded to say the ‘Best Friend’ rapper wasn’t the woman he "thought" she was.
He wrote: "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."
