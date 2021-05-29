'scared' Kim Kardashian West granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Kim Kardashian West has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who wants to “pursue a physical relationship” with her.
According to TMZ, the 40-year-old reality television star is "scared" after Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, managed to find her home and “filmed videos outside the edge of her property and she claims he's getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside.”
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is particularly concerned "because she's never shared her address.”
On Friday (28.05.21), a judge ordered Zelenoff to stay 100 yards away from Kim.
The KKW Beauty and SKIMS founder being granted a restraining order comes after her half sister Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker was recently sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Shaquan King was arrested in March after he was caught swimming naked in Kendall’s pool, and was later taken into custody for felony stalking after showing up at her sister Kylie Jenner's gated community.
And earlier this week, King took a plea deal which saw him plead no contest to one count of trespassing and one count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime.
King, 27, will spend 180 days in county jail.
Last month, Kendall was successful in picking up a five-year restraining order against King, which prevents him from coming within 100 yards of Kendall, Kylie, and their mother Kris Jenner.
King cannot contact the three women directly or indirectly under the terms of the protective order, and can’t get near their homes, workplaces and vehicles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, King was released after just six hours in jail and a day-and-a-half later, he made his way to Kylie's gated community, where he was arrested.
Kendall also recently got another five-year restraining order against another man, Malik Bowker, who allegedly threatened to shoot her and then himself.
