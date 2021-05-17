Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by husband Colin Jost during MTV Movie and TV Awards speech

Scarlett Johansson was slimed by her husband Colin Jost midway through her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The 36-year-old actress appeared via video as she was honored with the Generation Award at the ceremony on Sunday night (05.16.21) - and was in for a surprise.
As she teased her new film, the 'Saturday Night Live' writer poured the green gunge all over his spouse.
She said: "It's my great pleasure to share with you a sneak peak from a film that is the culmination of 10 years of work and one of the greatest."
And after getting slimed, she reacted: "What the f***."
Colin - who tied the knot with the 'Black Widow' star last October - had jokingly or purposely mixed up MTV with Nickelodeon, which is known to slime its guests and celebrities.
He said: "MTV you got slimed!", to which she corrected her other half: "That's Nickelodeon!"
He responded: "S***... I'm very, very sorry."
After trying to remove some of the green slime from her hair, Scarlett told him: "Don't touch me. Let me get it! Where did you even get this?"
Colin then said: "I love ya. Amazon!"
Meanwhile, 'WandaVision' was the big winner at the first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four prizes.
Held over two evenings, tonight (05.17.21) sees the launch of the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which is billed as a celebration of all things reality TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.