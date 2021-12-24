Scarlett Johansson seeks a buyer for her New York penthouse

Scarlett Johansson is struggling to find a buyer for her New York penthouse.
The 37-year-old actress initially put the plush pad on the market 18 months ago for $2.3 million, but she's now reportedly slashed the asking price to $1.86 million.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence was first listed on the market at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and the property received its latest $100,000 price cut earlier this month, according to the New York Post newspaper.
The actress paid $2.1 million for the penthouse back in 2008 but decided to sell the luxury property shortly after she married 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost, who is also seeking a buyer for his own West Village home.
Scarlett could actually make a sizeable loss on the property, due to renovation costs and inflation.
Scarlett was born in New York City and although she's lived and worked a lot in Europe over recent years, she's always considered herself to be a New Yorker.
The actress thinks the city is "beautiful and tragic" - but also an important part of her own identity.
Speaking about her relationship with the Big Apple and the influence it's had on her life, she previously explained: "I’m a New Yorker. It’s something that follows you.
"It’s an inherent part of how you approach life in general, being a city kid. I carry it with me whether I’m aware of it or not. How I function in other cities, how I problem-solve, how I get things done, how I communicate: it’s all the product of growing up in a city where anything is possible.
"The city is unforgiving. It’s beautiful and tragic and, you know, available and distant, all in one afternoon."
