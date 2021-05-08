Scarlett Johansson: Take a step back from the HFPA

Scarlett Johansson has urged Hollywood to take a step back from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as she slammed the "sexist questions and remarks" she's received from members.
The 'Black Widow' star has called on her fellow actors and actresses to take a "step back" from the organisation - which presents the Golden Globes - as she claims she has received "remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment".
In a statement, she told Variety: "As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conference.
"The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."
It comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association vowed to have at least 13 Black members by the next Golden Globes after it was revealed they do not have one Black member in their current line-up.
They wrote: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association reiterates that we are committed to making necessary changes within our organisation and in our industry as a whole. We also acknowledge that we should have done more, and sooner. As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists."
