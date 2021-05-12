Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The 36-year-old actress will follow in the footsteps of her fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt in picking up the accolade at Sunday's (16.05.21) ceremony, with the honour designed to "celebrate beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."
Other previous recipients of the Generation Award include Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon.
The 'Lost in Translation' star has previously been nominated for a total of six MTV Movie & TV Awards and in 2013, she won the Best Fight accolade for her work on 'The Avengers'.
News of Scarlett's accolade comes a week after MTV announced the Comedic Genius Award will go to Sacha Baron Cohen this year.
The 'Borat' actor will be only the fourth-ever recipient of the prize, as he follows on from Will Ferrell (2013), Kevin Hart (2015) and Melissa McCarthy (2016).
MTV chose Sacha for the award because they wanted to honour "an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large".
The 'Bruno' star is also nominated in three categories at the ceremony, which will be held at the Palladium in Los Angeles
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' is in the running for best movie, while he and co-star Maria Bakalova have been listed for best duo.
The 49-year-old star is also on the shortlist for best performance in a movie for his role in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.
The main ceremony will be hosted by Leslie Jones as MTV celebrates the biggest moments in film and television over the past year.
The following night, Nikki Glaser will host the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which will honour the best in reality TV.
Meanwhile, Disney+ series 'WandaVision' - which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany - leads the list of nominees with five nods in total, including Best Show, Best Hero, Best Performance In A Show, Best Villain and Best Fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.