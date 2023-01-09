Paramount + has dropped the first teaser trailer for School Spirits, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, and starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List.

The eight-episode series follows a teen (List) trapped in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance with the help of other students stuck in limbo at their high school.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

