School was traumatizing and difficult, says Sir Lewis Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton found school to be the most "traumatizing and difficult" time of his life.
The 38-year-old sports star - who was born and educated in Stevenage, South-East England - has recalled having bananas thrown at him by other students during his school years.
He shared: "For me, school was the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life.
"I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.
"The constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the N-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult."
Top Videos
Lewis - who was knighted in the 2021 New Year Honors - also felt that his headmaster "had it out" for him.
The seven-time Formula One champion told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "In my [high] school, there were six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmaster's office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us - and particularly me."
Lewis - who is one of the world's best-paid sports stars - also felt that he couldn't discuss his troubles with his parents.
He explained: "I felt the system was up against me and I was swimming against the tide. There were a lot of things I suppressed.
"I didn't feel I could go home and tell my parents that these kids kept calling me the N-word, or I got bullied or beaten up at school today, I didn't want my dad to think I was not strong."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.