Scott Disick will be open with his children

Scott Disick has promised to tell his kids all about his "struggles".
The 38-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has spoken to his eldest child about some of the difficulties he's faced and thinks it would be right to use his own battles with substance abuse to highlight to his brood the ways that things can go wrong in life.
Asked by Andy Cohen on the second part of E!'s 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special if he's "afraid" of his kids seeing his battle with substance abuse on old episodes of the show, Scott said: "I'm going to explain to them everything.
"I've talked to Mason a little bit about things but not deeply. I don't think any of them have any idea of, like, the struggles that I've had.
"But I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up, and I want to make sure they hear everything you know and tell them like, 'You can go this route, but I promise you it's not gonna end up anywhere good, I did it.' I have that to give to them."
Scott admitted his battles meant he wasn't always "the best guy" and he's now determined to keep his life on the right track, which he thinks being open about his problems has helped him to do.
He said: "It wasn't anything I could hide, you know what I mean?
"So eventually I realised that this obviously is not giving me what I want.
"And a lot of the things that hurt me in my life were from drinking and these things that I can't really take back but you know, now I'm just trying to be the best guy I can be, a good dad and things like that, and make up for lost time but I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney, just everybody, I wasn't the best guy."
