Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, like all of the ceremonies so far this year, may look different due to COVID, but the annual party goes on as TV and movie stars are honored for their impactful performances from the past year.
Leading the pack with the most TV nominations are The Crown and Schitt’s Creek, followed by Ozark. Other titles nominationed include favorites such as Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, and, I May Destroy You.
Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen favorites are walking away as winners? Scroll down to see who nabbed the coveted Actor.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown – WINNER
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown – WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
