The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and while the TBS and TNT-airing event usually gets overshadowed by bigger awards shows, this year it feels like a kickoff to the season in the wake of the Golden Globes going un-televised. So let’s get this party started!

Leading the pack with the most TV nominations are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each received five nods, followed by The Morning Show with four, and Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building, and Mare of Easttown each with three. Jean Smart is also one to watch at the ceremony, as a double-nominee — one for HBO Max’s Hacks and one for HBO’s Mare of Easttown. And Yellowstone fans have something to root for — the Paramount show was finally recognized with its first nomination for ensemble cast.

Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen favorites are walking away winners? Scroll down to find out who nabbed the coveted Actor.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game — WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game — WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession — WINNER

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Erivo

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

