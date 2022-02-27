The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and while the TBS and TNT-airing event usually gets overshadowed by bigger awards shows, this year it feels like a kickoff to the season in the wake of the Golden Globes going un-televised. So let’s get this party started!
Leading the pack with the most TV nominations are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each received five nods, followed by The Morning Show with four, and Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building, and Mare of Easttown each with three. Jean Smart is also one to watch at the ceremony, as a double-nominee — one for HBO Max’s Hacks and one for HBO’s Mare of Easttown. And Yellowstone fans have something to root for — the Paramount show was finally recognized with its first nomination for ensemble cast.
Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen favorites are walking away winners? Scroll down to find out who nabbed the coveted Actor.
See Your TV Faves on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game — WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game — WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession — WINNER
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Erivo
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
