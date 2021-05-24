Seal: Heidi Klum and I have never had co-parenting teamwork

Seal claims he and Heidi Klum have “never had teamwork” when it comes to co-parenting.
The 58-year-old singer has four children – Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 – with his ex-wife Heidi, and has said that while co-parenting can work wonders when the parents are on the same page, he claims he and Heidi have never been able to work together.
He told Us Weekly magazine: “It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”
And when asked if he had that bond with Heidi, 47, he added: “No. … I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork.”
Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2014.
The pair were at loggerheads last year when Heidi – who is now married to Tom Kaulitz – claimed Seal was refusing to let her take their children to Germany with her, after she travelled there to film ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’.
Heidi filed for an emergency court hearing to seek permission to take all four of their children with her, and Seal initially hit back amid fears of his children being exposed to COVID-19.
The former couple eventually reached a custody agreement for Heidi to travel with the children, but Seal was given “expanded time” with them before and after they went away.
At the time of the court hearing, their eldest daughter Leni also submitted a declaration on behalf of herself and her siblings.
She wrote: "This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us.
"My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.
"So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to."
Leni explained going to Europe would be an "amazing opportunity" and would also allow her and her siblings to see their grandparents, while her younger siblings are "really upset" and "frightened" at the thought of being away from their mother for so long.
