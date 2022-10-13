We are in the final season of the Apple TV+ original series See, starring Jason Momoa, and in the last episode of the show, “I See You,” co-stars Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks have a heartfelt moment as sisters. Maghra Kane and the mad Queen Kane embrace each other after a tumultuous couple of seasons between the two, but it is only Maghra who speaks and the Queen that reacts.

“You’re still the sister I’ve loved my whole life. Who braided my hair and made puppets for me. Brought me into her bed when it thundered,” she says in the TV Insider exclusive clip above. “My sister, who sang me to sleep the night mother died. Never losing patience, never once letting go of my hand.” The “mad queen” begins to cry as Maghra begins to sing to her. Soon after, she joins her sister in the lullaby.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

