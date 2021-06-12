Selena Gomez calls out Boris Johnson over vaccine promise

Selena Gomez has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to donate all of the UK's surplus coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries.
The 28-year-old pop star has hit out at the politician after he announced that the UK will have donated five million surplus doses of coronavirus vaccines by September.
In response to the statement, Selena wrote on Twitter: ". @BorisJohnson , 5million doses by September is too little too late. You promised Britain would donate ALL its surplus vaccines. (sic)"
Selena - who has more than 64 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - subsequently urged her fans to voice their feelings through the Global Citizen website, which works towards ending extreme poverty around the world.
She wrote: "Ahead of the #G7 Summit in Cornwall, call on the PM to help meet 1B doses @glblctzn : http://glblctzn.me/selena (sic)"
In April, Selena called on world leaders to "help everyone around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic".
The pop star reached out to the likes of Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and other members of the G7 - the heads of government from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US - via social media, urging them to unite against coronavirus.
She wrote on Twitter at the time: "Please join me and send a message to France’s @EmmanuelMacron and other #G7 leaders asking them to pledge dollars or doses to help everyone around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic. #VaxLive (sic)"
Selena also called on vaccine developers to provide it on a "not-for-profit" basis to some of the most in-need countries.
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker explained: ". @moderna_tx & @NoubarAfeyan , thanks for developing a vaccine for COVID-19 but we need your help to get it to everyone, everywhere. Will you follow others in providing it not-for-profit for the countries most in need? #vaxlive (sic)"
