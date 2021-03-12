Selena Gomez fed up with world's obsession about dating life

Selena Gomez hopes people will "care less" about her dating life.
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker's dating life has always been the subject of much debate and even more so when she was romantically linked to her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star, Aaron Dominguez, but she is hopefully that the obsession with her romances is just because she's young.
She said: "We had just started working together. I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don’t want to date me!' I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now."
Selena recently released her first Spanish EP, 'Revelación', and she admits it would never have happened if her life had kept at the same pace.
She added: "The Spanish record wouldn’t have happened had I just kept going with the pace of my life and all my other commitments.
"A few years ago I would have never had taken these opportunities because of my insecurities or things that I was dealing with mentally. It helped me change my outlook - being able to say, 'If it doesn’t happen right now, that’s OK. That just means it'll be later or whenever.' It’s nice to be in a place where I feel lucky and grounded and really happy to just be working."
The 28-year-old singer and actress insists her life will "always" be a rollercoaster.
Speaking to The Los Angeles Times newspaper about what lies in store for her in the future, she explained: "I don’t have all the answers. There’s no moment when I’m like, 'OK, guys, I’m healed from everything! It'll always be a roller coaster. I’m just figuring out what track I want to be on."
