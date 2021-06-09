Selena Gomez finds touring "hard" because it leaves her lacking in "self-love".
The 'Wolves' hitmaker believes there is more "pressure" on female stars to have elaborate costume changes during their shows and it can be hard to find a balance between what looks spectacular and what feels comfortable to move in and makes her feel good inside.
Discussing the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore to open her 2016 'Revival' gigs, she said: "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it from 'Toxic'.
"I wanted to find a moment where that could kind of have its place. Still have the outfit! Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes.
"It's so hard to tour, and when you're a female, because you have all of this pressure to add multiple looks throughout the show. You want it to pop but you have to make it comfortable for yourself and realistic to dance in or to perform in.
"Tour is hard and it's very difficult for me because I tend to just get into a place where I'm not filling myself up with self-love, so how am I going to give it to all these people?
"But every moment of it, if you put me on a stage right now, it is the best feeling in the whole world."
The 28-year-old star has looked back over a number of her most famous looks, and recalled how she "didn't feel good" about herself at the 2015 Met Gala, to which she wore Vera Wang.
In a 'Life in Looks' video for Vogue, she said: "I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body.
"What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on the dress that fit my body.
"I think that we came together and built something really beautiful, and something that fit me really well. That was a moment where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.'"
One of Selena's all-time favourite outfits was the daring Versace gown she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 because it made her feel "like a woman" for the first time.
She said: "I loved this dress! I remember feeling, for the first time, like a woman.
"I had said many times, 'I look like a little kid. I feel like I look like a kid still.' I remember trying this dress on and the first thing my stylist said was like, 'Is this too sexy?' And I didn't have any doubt in my mind.
"I said, 'The dress isn't about being sexy. The dress is a statement. It's going to feel like I'm carrying this Versace piece of art down a carpet.'
"So, this was one of the first times where I was like, 'All right. I'm feeling it. Feeling myself."
