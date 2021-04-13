Selena Gomez hosting concert to benefit vaccine rollout

Selena Gomez is hosting a special concert to support the vaccine rollout.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker has partnered with Global Citizen to lead the 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' on May 8, which will see performances from the likes of H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and Eddie Vedder, with the "aim to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere".
She said: "I'm honoured to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."
The livestream will air on May 8 at 8pm ET on ABC and CBS as well as being live streamed on both YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations at the same time.
Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO, added: "As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible. There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."
Whilst Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, added: "The World Health Organization is pleased to be partnering with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19. Throughout the response to the pandemic, we have been grateful for the efforts and commitment shown by global citizens, health advocates and changemakers around the world to advocate for vaccine equity to protect the most vulnerable people, everywhere. WHO will continue to work closely with all nations and partners to help manage potential risks and use science and data to drive a targeted global response."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.