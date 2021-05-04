Selena Gomez: I want to combat COVID-19 misinformation

Selena Gomez wants to use her platform to combat “false information” about COVID-19.
The 28-year-old singer hosted Global Citizen’s ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ over the weekend, and has now said she wants to do what she can to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially if they have read misinformation that may have “scared” them into avoiding the injection.
She explained to 'Extra': "I want to do my best to use my platform to confront these issues.
“People [are] getting false information. It's scaring people and it's circulating on all these different sites and I see these heads of companies not doing anything about it. I wanted to be a part of this to make those conversations happen, to reach out to people who aren't getting the vaccine and help them in any way we can.
"The purpose of me reaching out to people is ... to talk about what I believe is going to need to happen for us to have progress … when it comes to me and when it comes to the connection I have with people in general just people, I'm not afraid - I would rather say something than not say something. I would rather take this route and be brave and fearless and go straight for it."
The ‘VAX Live’ concert took place this past weekend, and will be televised – as well as shown on YouTube – on Saturday (08.05.21).
Meanwhile, Selena recently launched a mental health initiative named Mental Health 101, which aims to help people “get connected to the resources they need” to make important changes to their mental health.
In a message posted to Instagram, Selena – who is bipolar – said: “Today, I’m so grateful that we get to launch Mental Health 101. This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first-hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on – been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects – my journey could have looked very different.
“I hope that Mental Health 101 will be the stepping stones for others that I wish I had… to get connected to the resources they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before.
“I hope you’ll join me in supporting this initiative and being part of the change. (sic)”
