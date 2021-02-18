Christine Quinn is expecting her first child.
The ‘Selling Sunset’ star and her businessman husband Christian Richard - who tied the knot in 2019 at a lavish Gothic wedding - have confirmed they are set to expand their family.
Christine is a "firm believer" that she "manifested" becoming pregnant in 2021.
She told People: "We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!
"I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."
And the 31-year-old real estate agent and reality star gushed that she "can't wait" to become a mom.
She continued: "We are so grateful to be expecting our first child. I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"
Christine also spilled some of her cravings so far, which include: "Fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza — it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper."
The blonde beauty previously spilled that she would love to have two sons, as she quipped she "can't imagine trying to tame a little Christine".
She said last year: "I absolutely love kids. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine trying to tame a little Christine! I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually quite a tomboy myself. I love all the boys stuff, I always have."
Meanwhile, the mother-to-be previously insisted she is proudly "unapologetic” in how she lives her life.
Christine wanted her wedding to Christian to be “memorable” and to reflect her personality more broadly.
The realtor - who wore a black dress on her big day - said: “Everyone loves white but it’s such a cliche.
“I wanted to have an event, a party. I wanted to have something memorable that is bold and leaves people pondering.
“It was very unapologetic. That was my overall theme for the wedding and it’s my overall theme for life.”
And she loves it when people call her “extra”.
She said: “I love being extra. I love being called extra. I love all things extra. Extra is such a compliment to me.”
