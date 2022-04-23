Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa's pushing back pregnancy

Heather Rae El Moussa is holding off getting pregnant.
The 'Selling Sunset' star - who has been documenting her fertility journey on social media - had been “planning on implanting very soon", but she and her husband Tarek have decided to wait until later in the year to have a child, as her schedule is too hectic over the next "few months".
She told E!'s Daily Pop: “I am balancing so much. I’ve been healing. I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that.
“I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant. We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”
Heather is already step-mom to Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six - whom he has with ex-wife Christina Haack - but she is not ready to put her body through pregnancy right now.
She continued: “I’m already raising two kids so I know I’m going to be a good mom.
I know I’m a good mom but carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy and I don’t know how my body is going to react and I’m busy.”
The realtor - who tied the knot with 'Flip or Flop' star Tarek in October 2021 - is still "excited" about becoming a mother but insisted there are not enough hours in the day for her to look after a newborn right now.
She added: “Sometimes I blink and the day is over.
“I don’t get enough done and I’m like how am I also going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick? I don’t have time for that right now so I’m going to push off a little bit but I’m excited.”
