If you’re obsessed with Selling Sunset, you’ll probably be adding the newest Netflix reality real estate show to your list.
From the creator of the hit series comes a spinoff, Selling the OC, and Netflix has released the official teaser and announced the cast. It will premiere soon on the streaming service. Watch the teaser below to get to know the realtors facing off, both on and off the job. As it reminds us, there will be plenty of drama, especially as they try to make names for themselves, and the tables can turn quite quickly. Who’s the snake? And what’s going to startle everyone at the office?
On Selling the OC, “a fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” according to Netflix. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?” It is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate, with Adam DiVello serving as executive producer.
The agents of the new series are Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.
'Cobra Kai' Sets Season 5 Premiere as Netflix Unveils First Kick-Ass Teaser (VIDEO)
Selling the OC is just the latest in this franchise. Five seasons of Selling Sunset have been released (with the latest reunion special just dropping), while there’s also been one of Selling Tampa.
Selling the OC, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix
More Headlines:
- ‘Selling the OC’: Watch Teaser for Latest From ‘Selling Sunset’ Creator (VIDEO)
- Finales Preview: Will Couples From ‘New Amsterdam’ & More Say ‘I Do’?
- Chuck Todd’s Daily ‘Meet the Press’ Show Moving to Streaming
- ‘I Love That for You’ Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details of Filming the Comedy
- ‘Justified’ Spinoff Series Rounds Out Cast With 8 New Additions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.